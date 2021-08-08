NPP will break the eight-year election string – Bawumia assures

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the determination of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight-year electoral jinx in the 2024 polls to sustain socio-economic gains.

That would be hinged on the Party’s commitment to accelerate socio-economic and infrastructural development across the country and the various social intervention programmes which were transforming the lives of all Ghanaians under the stewardship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said President Akufo-Addo was determined to hand over power to NPP, hence his unwavering commitment to work tirelessly at all times to make sure the party succeeded in governance.

Dr Bawumia was addressing the Central Regional Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) conference at the University of Cape Coast.

The conference which was on the theme: “Breaking the eight, the role of TESCON”, assembled scores of TESCON members, Members of Parliament (MPs) and party stalwarts including; Mr John Boadu, National Secretary, Mrs Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister among others.

Dr Bawumia, said the NPP was determined to build upon the solid foundation it had laid and as well, complete all innovative initiatives in fulfilment of its 2010 manifesto pledge.

The foundation include; some bold social interventions such as free Senior High School, free utilities, banking sector clean up, NABCO, one constituency, one ambulance, public sector employment, digitalization among others.

He said even though development achievements provided great assurances for the NPP, the party was not going to be complacent but would continue to work hard to win the 2024 election.

The NPP was committed to building a prosperous country with a resilient economy, free and fair trade, efficient public sector to support the growth of the private sector to create jobs.

“Ghanaians will continue to give the mandate to NPP to continue governance beyond 2024. We will deliver and we will break the eight-year electoral tenure in Ghana with our strong foundation.

“The NPP will not disappoint Ghana,” Vice President Bawumia assured, as he called on the youth of the Party to rededicate themselves in that pursuit saying “let’s see ourselves as collaborators and agents of break the eight.”

Mrs Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister called for support of the youth of the Party to sustain its electoral feat in the 2024 polls.