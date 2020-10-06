The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will continue to initiate and pursue various strategic policies that would firmly position the private sector as the engine of economic growth.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kwadaso, who stated this said the efficient and effective operation of the private sector was the surest way to expand the frontiers of the country’s economy to grow and create more jobs while increasing national revenue.

Speaking at a meeting with the Kwadaso branch of the Ghana Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GTDMA), he said the continued spur of the sector through an energization of the operational environment tended to boost the nation’s economy.

“A well-functioning and strong private sector takes a huge burden from the government’s purse through the reduction of prices and unemployment, and also a promotion of innovation and ingenuity”, he added.

He said NPP as a center-right party, believed in the equipping of the private sector with the appropriate policies and interventions to create the right atmosphere for the sector to lead in the business and economic activities of the country.

Dr Nyarko said the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had introduced and strengthened pro-private sector policies such as mobile money interoperability, reduction of water and electricity tariffs, MASLOC, COVID-19 Alleviation Fund, NIA Cards, stable electricity supply, Digital Address System, among others, all to give the private sector a favourable space to operate.

He said his focus as an MP for the area, would be the promotion of quality education, skills, and personal development initiatives that would give the people the knowledge and competencies to create employment for themselves.

He would also support local development initiatives and provide the needed financial and logistical support to small and medium scale businesses to grow and expand.

Dr Nyarko advised the tailors and dressmakers to continue to observe all the preventive protocols to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in their communities.

Mr Yaw Owusu Banahene, Chairman of the Association, commended the candidate for meeting members of the association and sharing his vision with them.

He pledged the support of the members to ensure that NPP retained power to continue with its policies to transform the country and improve the living conditions of the people.