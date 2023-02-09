NPP Will Soon Blame Turkey-Syria Earthquake For Their Poor Economic Mismanagement – Boga Ali Hashim

Ghanaian blogger and entertainment analyst, Boga Ali Hashim has jabbed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the recent Turkey-Syria earthquake.

According to the outspoken blogger, it would not be surprising to hear the NPP administration attributes the current economic challenges to the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

He believes, the Akufo-Addo-led government has refused to accept responsibility for their “poor mismanagement of the economy.” blaming everything on external factors.

“…waiting for the NPP government to soon blame the country’s economic crisis on #turkeysyria earthquake. It is dispiriting to have a leadership that refused to accept responsibility for its ineptitude and poor mismanagement of the economy but always apportions blame on external factors. It was COVID-19 in 2021, the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, and now the Turkey-Syria earthquake. Hmm, we wait to see. Sad moment to be a Ghanaian.” he wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Two powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria in the space of 12 hours.

The first earthquake measuring 7.8 magnitudes hit south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border and the second one struck four kilometers outside Ekinozu in central Turkey.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu is the target of an ongoing rescue mission following a devastating wave of earthquakes in the southeastern part of Turkey.

The 2015 AFCON Best Player was trapped under the rubble of broken down structures from the earthquakes that hit close to Gaziantep according to Journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

Several of his teammates have been rescued by the specialist team but Atsu and Hatayspor Director Taner Savut remain unaccounted for.

Over 11,000 people have died so far in Turkey and Syria, and more than 37,000 people have been injured and displaced.

Major buildings have collapsed and the numbers are expected to rise as the search for survivors continues in both countries.

The NPP Government has over the past years blamed the country’s economic crisis on the effects of the banking reforms, Covid-19, and the Ukraine-Russia war.