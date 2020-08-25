Mr Peter Mac Manu, 2020 Elections Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated unequivocally that the party will win the upcoming December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections by 1.5 million votes margin.

According to him, the performance of the Nana Akufo-Addo led government was unprecedented and visible in their respective locations and not in any “Green Book” for which reason Ghanaians will give the NPP four more years to do more.

He mentioned some of the achievements of the Nana – Bawumia led government as Planting For Food and Jobs, reduced inflation to 7.9% as at end of 2019 from 17.5% in 2016, resolved “dumsor”, paid Energy Sector Legacy Debt, implemented free SHS programme with 1.2 million students currently benefitting, enrolment rate up by 62.6% and addition of almost 1.5 million pupils to the school feeding programme.

Mr Mac Manu who was addressing Journalists at the climax of a 3-day training for Constituency and Zonal Campaign Team members of the party emphasized that the NPP’s priority of a campaign for the December 7 polls, was the voter and not what an opposition candidate would say.

He mentioned some of the projects executed by the government as the implementation of paperless ports system, import duties reduced by up to 50%, demurrage rate drastically reduced, paid GH¢ 1.2 billion NHIS debt dating back to 2013, engaged 900,000 people in gainful employment under Planting For Food and Jobs Programme and employed 100,000 graduates under the NABCO programme.

Others are 181 one District one Factory, either operational or ongoing and many others at financial approval stage, built more than 80 new warehouses under the District Warehouse Initiative, rehabilitated more than 40,000 kilometers of roads, revamped railway sector and restored Teacher Trainee Allowance with over 45,000 benefitting.

“To me it’s about voters, and I know that Ghanaian voters are very discerning. They can tell the good from the bad so what the NPP is doing is good and they will give Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to do more for the people of Ghana”.

According to him, the voter is the heartbeat of the campaign and not an opposition candidate with their propaganda and for that matter, the party would not be bordered by their rants.

He emphasized that this year’s elections would thrive on what the voter wants and be issue-based to send the achievements of the government to the voter hence, they will do research and polls to inform the electorates what they do as a party.

The members were taken through the contents of the recently launched NPP manifesto, some major achievements of the NPP-led government and ways to communicate them across to sell their message to the electorate.

The members were also advised to be discerning and speak with decorum devoid of insults and unnecessary confrontations to attract more voters to their fold for a one time victory for President Akufo-Addo in the December 7, general elections.