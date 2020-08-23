Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has predicted victory for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 polls.

The former President said considering the government’s remarkable economic performance, social interventions, agricultural revolution and infrastructural development, he was of a firm belief that the electorates will vote to retain NPP to sustain economic growth and stability.

“Like how the NPP sailed through successfully in the 2004 election, this time around, the Party will do better because across the entire spectrum, socially and politically, Ghana is quickly recovering from the near slumber that the President took over from three years ago,” he said.

Addressing the rank and file of the Party in a broadcast message at the launch of the NPP Manifesto for election 2020 in Cape Coast on Saturday, former President Kufuor highly praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mohamudu Bawumia and their team for their resolve to tranform Ghana for the betterment of all.

According to him, it would be suicidal not to vote for the government to further build on the foundation it had created, as any alternative could threw the country’s economy into abyss and thwart the better plans in the 2020 Manifesto.

The Former President said the impeccable plan and implementation of major policies and programmes were evident enough – free senior high school, “One district, One factory (1D1F),” “One Village, One Dam (1V1D,” planting for food and jobs (PFJ), absorbing of utility bills amidst COVID-19 among others.

The Government’s resolve to accelerate national development, he said was in sync with the theme for the manifesto, “Leadership of Service, Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All”.

“The commitment from the historic times has always been to uphold people as the sovereign authority of the land. Any true NPP person must never forget that sovereignty resides in the people and that it is the people that give power.

The launch was held virtually and streamed live on major media outlets and social media platforms across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 166-page Election 2020 Manifesto has been segmented into three parts-‘accounting for our leadership, consolidating our gain and plan for accelerating growth’.