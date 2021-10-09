NPP will win 270 parliamentary seats in Election 2024-John Boadu

Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured the Party would capture 270 parliamentary seats in Election 2024.

He, however, condemned the ‘skirt and blouse’ voting that characterised Election 2020 and contributed to the Party’s abysmal performance in the parliamentary elections.

Mr Boadu said the NPP chances remained brighter due to the performance of the government and, therefore, challenged the regional, constituency and polling station executives of the Party to forge ahead in unity and work hard to publicize the achievements of the government.

This would make the NPP popular enhance its fortunes in Election 2024 for it to break the eight-year jinx, he said and therefore tasked the leadership in the regions to come together to identify and tackle the diverse challenges that militated against the Party’s performance, especially in the 2020 parliamentary election.

Mr Boadu gave the assurance when he addressed the Bono Regional Annual Delegates Conference of the NPP held on Friday in Sunyani.

He said the NPP was determined to win the Election 2024 by a wider margin and charged the Party supporters to avoid tendencies that could impede progress being made by the government and rather work hard to promote and project the government’s achievements.

Mr Boadu said the Party would re-invigorate its communication teams in the region to position them well to publicize the achievements of the government and also project the Party well to the electorate.

Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman, noted the election 2020 was tough for the Party because of unnecessary divisions and backbiting and cautioned supporters against using social media to denigrate the Party.

He stated the leadership of the Party in the region would continue to strictly apply the Party’s constitution in all matters of concern for the Party to remain vibrant.

Mr Baffoe, therefore, said Party supporters who breached the constitution would be sanctioned accordingly.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, commended members of the region’s Municipal and District Assemblies for their overwhelming confirmation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Nominees for the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) positions and expressed appreciation to the Council of Elders, Party Executives and all stakeholders for their support.

She said the NPP cherished democratic values and asked the Party supporters to tolerate each other’s views and bury their differences for the good of the NPP.

Mad Owusu-Banahene stressed the need for the Party to support the MDCEs to facilitate the holistic and rapid development of the Municipalities and Districts, saying that would enhance the popularity of the government, particularly at the grassroots and subsequently build on the image of the NPP in the eyes of the people.

Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, on behalf of the other MPs in the region, blamed the Party in the region for its poor performance in the 2020 parliamentary election.

He, however, expressed the hope that the NPP could break the eight-year jinx in 2024 if party supporters eschew internal wrangling and petty squabbles which characterised the election 2020 in the region.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chair of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), Managers of the Bui Hydro-Electric Power Dam, stressed the readiness of the region’s MPs to support and work in harmony with the MDCEs, polling station, constituency and regional executives to make the fortunes of the NPP brighter in the 2024 general election.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive, on behalf of the MDCEs, expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and the Party leadership for the opportunity provided them to serve in the government.

He said a strong party-government relationship was required to make the NPP more attractive and popular to woo more people into the Party to break the eight-year rule tradition of the country.