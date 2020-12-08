Dakoa Newman, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei South, was on Tuesday declared winner of the Constituency parliamentary seat with 40,393 votes.

Abraham Kotei Neequaye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had 26,019 votes.

Mr Joseph Quartey, the Constituency Returning Officer, who declared the results, said total valid votes were 66,412; rejected ballots, 444; and total votes cast was 66,856.