NPP Withdraws from All Media General Platforms Over Alleged Bias and Unprofessionalism

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its decision to withdraw from all platforms under Media General, which includes TV3, 3FM, and Onua FM, with immediate effect.

The announcement was made in a press release issued on Sunday, January 26, 2025, and signed by the party’s director of communications, Richard Ahiagbah.

According to the statement, the decision follows several months of attempts by the NPP to engage with the production team, hosts, and management of Media General to address concerns about what the party describes as “unprofessional, biased, and abusive moderation” by the media house’s hosts. Despite receiving repeated assurances from Media General since 2023, the NPP claims that the issues of misconduct and perceived unfairness have continued without resolution.

The party cited specific examples of bias and unprofessional behavior, including an instance where a regular guest made inflammatory remarks about former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a program hosted by Madam Keminni Amanor. The NPP claims that the host did not take corrective action but instead laughed off the insult, further fueling their dissatisfaction with the platform’s handling of the situation.

“We are left confused about Media General’s endgame,” Ahiagbah said in the statement. “Additionally, TV3 political shows have been marked by biased paneling, where multiple individuals with known political affiliations clearly favor one party, leaving a single NPP representative at a disadvantage. This setup undermines genuine discourse and reflects an intention to present a skewed narrative.”

The NPP’s statement concluded by expressing hope that Media General would reconsider its approach, urging the media house to shed its “activist stance” and work towards becoming a balanced platform that genuinely serves the information needs of Ghanaians, rather than attempting to influence public opinion in favor of one side.

This move comes at a time when tensions between political parties and media outlets in Ghana continue to rise, with concerns about media bias and the role of broadcasters in shaping political discourse. The NPP’s withdrawal from Media General’s platforms signals a significant escalation in this ongoing debate.