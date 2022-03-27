NPP Women Organiser Assures Of Massive Development In Savannah Region 

Hajia Safia Mohammed, Savannah Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is optimistic that leaders of the Gonjaland Youth Association (GYA), will work assiduously to bring development to the region.

Hajia Mohammed said, “and this can only be done when we eschew political interest, selfishness, discrimination and self-colonialism and look for the larger interest of our people in Gonjaland.”

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Hajia Mohammed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Saturday to congratulate the people of the region as the GYA held its annual congress.

The congress, which was held at Daboya, took stock, and deliberated on the challenges and the way forward for the development of the region.

The statement said, “as we meet today, let us take advantage of this annual gathering of vibrant young men and women of our beloved home, young and dear region, to make her a great one through the in-depth and well thought through decisions that are to be reached.”

It recognised the crucial roles played by the GYA over the years to champion issues of livelihood, security amongst others saying, “may Allah lead us to take critical decisions that will inure to the benefit of all the people of Gonjaland.”

It congratulated the newly elected Executives of the GYA, urging them “to continue the legacies of their predecessors. Also, endeavour to continue to partner our revered Chiefs and all stakeholders to help resolve the pockets of land and chieftaincy disputes dotted around in our young but promising region to ensure absolute peace.”