Mrs Georgina Ayamba, the Upper East Regional Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on women in the Region to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7, 2020 general elections.

She said the only way women in the Region could show appreciation to the President was to come out in their numbers on December 7 and give their mandate to Akufo-Addo to retain his seat as President.

She said the four year tenure of the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo saw the introduction of several policies that favour women, adding “We the women of the Upper East Region are saying four more for Nana to do more.”

Mrs Ayamba made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Navrongo in the Upper East Region on the side line of a health walk organised by Madam Tangoba Abayage, the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Navrongo Central Constituency.

The exercise saw both Regional and Constituency executives, government officials and party supporters walk through major streets within the Navrongo township with brass band music, and NPP songs blasting from loud speakers mounted in the bucket of pick-up vehicles to draw the attention of residents.

According to Mrs Ayamba, the works of the President and the NPP were visible for all citizens across the country to see, and there was no doubt that Ghanaians, especially women would cast their ballots for President Akufo-Addo to retain his seat.

Government’s Free Senior High School policy she noted had taken off the burden of school fees on parents, saying that parents now channelled monies they would have used to pay school fees into other businesses that yielded income for them to cater for their families.

The Women’s Organizer said the fertilizer subsidy introduced by government under the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ policy attracted several women to venture into farming business to earn a living, “The policies of President Akufo-Addo and the Government of Ghana has actually brought relief to we the women of this country.”

Mrs Ayamba encouraged all women across the Region to “Come out on December 7 and vote for Nana Akufo-Addo, and all NPP Parliamentary Candidates.”

She said NPP was poised to continue and introduce more development projects and policies in the country, and further improve the living standards of Ghanaians, insisting that the NPP must stay in government to the benefit of all citizens, especially women and the nation Ghana.