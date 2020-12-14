The Sefwi-Waiwso constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North Region has reiterated that the party won both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections convincingly and on merit.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Benjamin Oppong, constituency secretary said they accept the results declared by the Electoral Commission.

He indicated that it was not surprising the NPP Presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo for the first time won in the Waiwso constituency since 1992 because he had done a lot in the area and the people were reciprocating the gesture.

He pointed out that all collated figures showed that the party won the election and commended the electorates for voting massively for the NPP.

He accused the NDC of changing their IT personnel at the collation center on three occasions a situation he described as unacceptable.

“No amount of protest will change the outcome of the results”

Mr Oppong, therefore, advised the party to seek redress at the law court and stop the street protest.

He further called on the security agencies to ensure Justice for four of their members who were attacked at Sefwi-Ewiase after the Electoral Commission had declared Dr Kwaku Afriyie the winner of the parliamentary elections.

“The overwhelming endorsement of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and rejection of former President Mahama by the good people of Sefwi-Waiwso in the just ended Presidential elections is also an evidence on the face of the pink sheet that, the people of Waiwso are happy with the achievements of the NPP and would not on any day vote for the NDC”