NPP working to win more seats in Volta Region in 2024

Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National third Vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that the party is working to win more seats in the Volta Region in 2024.

“We are looking at a maximum of eight seats,” he said, and charged party faithful to unite in peace as unity was crucial in achieving the goal.

Alhaji Osman who chaired the vetting committee of the party’s parliamentary primaries in the Volta region said the party was ready to work with anybody elected by the delegates as the parliamentary candidate.

He implored aspirants vying for the party’s parliamentary candidacy in the region to ensure party unity, which was an essential element in securing victory.

The Third Vice Chairman charged the aspirants to conduct a ‘clean campaign’ devoid of act and conduct that would bring division into the party.

“We don’t want faction, we want unity. If we joke with faction, factionalism will compromise our victory in 2024.”

Alhaji Osman reminded the aspirants that the primaries were an internal affair and all of them belonged to the NPP family and must allow peace and unity to prevail.

Mr James Etornam Flolu, District Chief Executive for Afadzato South, told the Ghana News Agency that the focus of the NPP was to bring development to the citizenry.

Mr Flolu, who is contesting to become the party’s parliamentary candidate at the Afadzato South constituency, said his focus was to champion development in the area to enhance the standard of living of the people.

He described the primaries as a race against poverty and lack of projects and called on the media to help change the narrative by projecting the region.