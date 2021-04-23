Patriotic Elites, a youth volunteer organisation of the New Patriotic Party, has commended President Akufo-Addo for nominating a number of young people as Deputy Ministers in his second term.

“We believe that, the nomination has been one of the inspiring steps taken by the President since he took office in January, 2017 when he appointed a large number of the young persons to take up various roles in the state agencies especially the role of the Chief Executive Officer,” the group said.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the President submitted a list of 39 persons to serve as Deputy Ministers subject to Parliamentary approval.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Benjamin Oduro Bosempem, National President, Patriotic Elites, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“It is our believe that, President Akufo-Addo has found some value and virtue in the youth of the party and the nation as a whole, signifying the vision for youth development.”

Mr Bosempem said the nomination was a sign of the President’s commitment to grow “Ghana Beyond Aid” where its youth had built its capacity to be resilient, vision-driven and passionate about the growth of the country.

He commended government for initiating its social policy interventions including the implementation of the Free Senior High School, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, the revamping of the Youth Employment Agency, the introduction of NABCO, to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

“We will like to encourage more youth to actively participate in the nation building agenda by showing high level dedication and commitment to every work they find themselves to benefit the wellbeing of the nation.”

The group urged the youth to join the volunteer group, designed to help communicate the work of the government to the understanding of Ghanaians who might not be privileged to understand the terminologies, political and governance jargons.

“We urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by excelling before the appointment Committee. We wish them well, as we pray for their success.”