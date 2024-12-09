NPP Youth Organiser Calls for Calm as NDC Supporters Clash Amid Election Tensions

Salam Kustoaha, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama to rein in his party’s supporters following violent clashes across the country.

In a press conference on Monday, December 9, Kustoaha condemned the recent violence and called on the police to take action to restore order. He stated that while the NPP would defend itself when under attack, the party would not allow the NDC to undermine Ghana’s democracy.

“The NPP will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the democratic process,” Kustoaha said. “We demand law and order and call on the Ghana Police Service to take control. It is disheartening to see the police turning a blind eye to the situation, even at the Electoral Commission.”

Kustoaha further urged Mahama to instruct his supporters to cease any disruptive actions, asserting that the NDC’s conduct could jeopardise the country’s peace and stability in the final days of the election process. He emphasized that it was Mahama’s responsibility to ensure the smooth functioning of the Electoral Commission.

“The peaceful conduct of these elections is vital for the country’s future,” he said. “We urge John Mahama to ensure his supporters stand down and allow the EC to carry out its duties.”