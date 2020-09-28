Mr George Oduro, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, has advised activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to engage in politics of insults as they campaign to win the 2020 elections.

He said politics was a competition of ideas and since the NPP had a lot of innovative ideas to sell to the populace to transform their living conditions, the activists should concentrate on that to ensure a resounding victory in the December 7 elections.

Mr Oduro, who is also the Member of Parliament for Adansi South, gave the advice at the inauguration of a club dubbed; “Friends of Oduro Fun Club,” at Obuobi, near New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

The Club is made up of youth and NPP activists in the constituency, who are working to retain power in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Oduro appealed to supporters and members of other political parties to also stay away from politics of insults to ensure peace and unity in the area before, during and after the polls.

He said people voted to elect leaders who would work to improve their living conditions and urged the electorates to consider benefits they would derive from political leadership before they cast their ballot.

Mr Oduro said through the various social interventions such as the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, and support for cocoa farmers, the lives of many Ghanaians had changed for the better.

The government had shown greater commitment in its first term in office to transform and change the destiny of the people hence the need to give it a second term to continue, he added.