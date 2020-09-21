Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister has charged the youth of New Patriotic party to be focused in their campaign to retain the party in power.

He said the NPP government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had kept faith with the people of Ghana and there was the need for the youth, who were the major beneficiaries of the government’s policies and programmes, to work to ensure that the party stayed in office to continue with its good works.

Mr Osei Mensah, made the call at the launch of the Ashanti regional youth campaign for the 2020 general election in Kumasi.

The campaign launch, which was on the theme “protecting our gains, consolidating our stronghold”, was to encourage and educate the youth of the party to move from house to house to tell the success stories of the government and the new policies in the party’s manifesto ahead of the 2020 elections.

The Regional Minister pointed out that, as a discerning youth, there was the need for them to counter the propaganda of their opponent and be able to tell Ghanaians the positive impact of the government’s policies and programmes in their lives.

Mr Osei Mensah made references to some of the development initiatives such Youth in agriculture, NABCO, Free SHS Education, Restoration of teacher and nurse trainees’, expansion of health facilities across the country, improvement in agricultural production, amongst others, and said they were tangible evidences for the people to appreciate.

Mr Dennis Kwakwa, Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Organizer, said the government was on course of transforming the lives of Ghanaians, especially the youth, who had been the major beneficiaries of the various initiatives and social intervention programmes of the government.

He said the youth could not stay away for such an opportunity to slip by and should therefore, continue to work hard and intensify their campaigns to help the party to translate the various initiatives in its 2020 manifesto into action for the benefit of all.