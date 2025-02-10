NPP Youth Wing Slams Proposed Cancellation of Trainee Allowances

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party has fired off a stern rebuke against President Mahama’s government, accusing the NDC-led administration of planning to cancel allowances for nursing and teacher trainees.

In a press release issued on February 10, 2025, the youth wing lambasted what it described as a blatant betrayal of campaign promises made during the 2024 elections—a promise that students relied on when casting their votes.

According to the statement, the government’s decision to cancel these allowances is not only a form of political deception but also a misguided attempt to justify the move by claiming that the relevant institutions remain colleges rather than universities. This, the youth wing argued, renders the government’s rationale invalid. In a particularly scathing remark, the statement criticized media personality Kevin Taylor for allegedly insulting students, labeling his comments as derogatory and completely unacceptable.

The youth wing’s call to action went beyond words. They urged affected trainees to organize protests to defend their dignity and insisted that the government must honor its commitments to support students. National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha signed the statement, reaffirming the party’s pledge to stand with the students and hold the government accountable for what he described as political bullying and deception.

Critics of the proposed policy change see it as a troubling sign of a government increasingly willing to renege on its electoral promises. The controversy underscores broader concerns about how funding for education and training is being managed in a politically charged environment. For many, the NPP youth wing’s outcry is not just about money—it’s about ensuring that those who were promised support during a hard-fought campaign do not find themselves abandoned in a system that should empower them for the future.