NPP’s 2024 Defeat: A Year of Electoral “Bad Luck” or Systemic Failure?

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Abu Jinapor has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) dismal 2024 general election performance to a combination of poor voter turnout and internal fractures, calling it the party’s “worst hemorrhage” in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

In a candid reflection, Jinapor likened the NPP’s struggles to past electoral collapses suffered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2000 and 2016, but stressed the 2024 outcome marked a historic low for his own party.

“2024 was simply a bad year for the NPP,” Jinapor admitted, pointing to a glaring trend: loyal supporters in traditional strongholds like Ashanti and Eastern regions abstained from voting en masse. Preliminary data revealed the 2024 elections recorded Ghana’s lowest voter turnout, with NPP bastions hit hardest. “People who would ordinarily vote for us stayed home. Why? We don’t know yet, but it’s a reality we must confront,” he said.

The former minister stopped short of assigning direct blame, noting a committee chaired by former Speaker Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye is still investigating the causes. However, he emphasized the need for urgent introspection. “This isn’t just about a ‘bad year.’ We’ve suffered the worst erosion of support any party has seen in this democratic era. Fundamental flaws exist, and resuscitation is needed,” he argued.

Jinapor’s remarks underscore growing unease within the NPP, which now faces questions about voter disillusionment and organizational cohesion. While he avoided specifics, his reference to folded arms and silent polling stations hinted at deeper issues—apathy over unfulfilled promises, internal divisions, or a lack of galvanizing leadership.

Critics, however, argue the NPP’s challenges extend beyond cyclical misfortune. The party’s struggle to mobilize its base contrasts sharply with the NDC’s rebound after past defeats, suggesting structural weaknesses. With the Ocquaye committee’s findings pending, Jinapor’s call for accountability signals a faction within the party pushing for reform.

For now, the NPP’s path forward remains unclear. But as Jinapor bluntly concluded: “Acceptance is the first step. Without it, there’s no revival.” The 2024 election, it seems, was less a stumble than a wake-up call—one the party ignores at its peril.