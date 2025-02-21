NPP’s 2024 Election Defeat a “Shock to the System,” – Top Lawmaker

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chief Whip in Parliament, has openly acknowledged the seismic impact of his party’s 2024 electoral collapse, describing the loss as a “big blow” that exposed a fatal misread of public sentiment.

In a candid reflection on Starr FM Thursday, the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP admitted the scale of the defeat—which saw President John Mahama reclaim power with 56% of the vote—left the ruling party reeling and forced a reckoning with its diminished connection to Ghanaian voters.

“We never saw it coming,” Annoh-Dompreh confessed, revealing that even optimistic internal projections had anticipated a narrow loss, not the historic rout that unseated the NPP after eight years. “The depth of anger was unimaginable. In my own stronghold, nearly 30,000 supporters stayed home. That silence spoke louder than any protest.”

The lawmaker attributed the outcome to widespread frustration over economic hardship, conceding that the NPP failed to convince voters of a recovery narrative despite late-term growth indicators. “Ghanaians punished us,” he said, referencing the stark contrast between the party’s 1-million-vote triumph in 2020 and its 2024 rejection. “When the people withdraw their mandate, you must bow out with humility. Power flows from them, not the other way around.”

Analysts suggest Annoh-Dompreh’s introspection underscores a broader crisis of credibility within the NPP, which now grapples with internal divisions over its future direction. The defeat has reignited debates about the party’s reliance on legacy figures tied to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose once-popular reforms became synonymous with inequality and unfulfilled promises.

“The NPP misjudged the electorate’s appetite for continuity,” said Accra-based political commentator Efua Ghartey. “Voters didn’t just want policies—they wanted empathy, and Mahama’s ‘rescue mission’ pitch tapped into that.”

While Annoh-Dompreh urged his party to “accept the verdict and regroup,” his remarks hint at deeper systemic issues. The NPP’s campaign, criticized as tone-deaf to rising living costs and youth unemployment, now serves as a cautionary tale for Ghana’s political elite: in a nation where trust is fragile, even established giants can fall swiftly.

As the NPP licks its wounds, Mahama’s administration faces its own test—translating voter anger into tangible progress. For Annoh-Dompreh, the lesson is clear: “Hubris has consequences. The people’s patience is not infinite.”