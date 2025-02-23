NPP’s Abronye Dismisses Criminality in Comments as NIB Summons Looms

Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) popularly known as Abronye, has dismissed claims that his recent allegations of financial mismanagement against the government warrant investigation by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

The outspoken politician, summoned by the Bureau to address claims that President Akufo-Addo’s administration is withholding GH₵500 million earmarked for terminated appointees, insists his remarks contain “no criminal element” and has vowed to challenge what he calls a politically motivated probe.

Speaking to Channel 1 TV, Abronye confirmed he would honor the NIB’s invitation but questioned the legitimacy of the inquiry. “This budgeted amount was intended for employees whose appointments were terminated. No government recruits based on such allocations,” he argued, framing his criticism as a legitimate oversight concern. “I don’t see how this is criminal. I’ll attend, but Ghanaians must ask whether this is an attempt to revive the culture of silence we once condemned.”

The NPP firebrand accused the NIB of double standards, contrasting his summons with the Bureau’s inaction over allegations made by government appointees. “Others have accused the ‘Akyem mafia’ of hoarding gold through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) or stealing funds, yet the NIB hasn’t invited them. Why single me out?” he asserted, suggesting the move reeks of selective justice aimed at stifling opposition voices.

Abronye’s defiance highlights rising tensions between Ghana’s political factions, with critics increasingly alleging state institutions are weaponized to target dissent. His reference to the “culture of silence”—a term coined during past administrations accused of suppressing free speech—resonates amid concerns over shrinking civic freedoms.

While the NIB has yet to publicly detail the basis for its summons, Abronye’s case underscores the fraught line between political accountability and perceived persecution. As he prepares to face investigators, the outcome may test public trust in Ghana’s commitment to impartial governance—or deepen suspicions that dissent carries a price.