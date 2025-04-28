NPP’s Akomea Rejects Claims Bawumia Distancing from Party Challenges

Senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) figure Nana Akomea has publicly defended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia against allegations that the party’s 2024 presidential candidate is evading accountability for the administration’s challenges ahead of December’s elections.

The remarks follow criticism from former Government Spokesperson Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, who accused Bawumia of attempting to dissociate himself from contentious policies such as the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

During a recent interview on Joy News, Boakye-Danquah argued that Bawumia’s perceived distancing from economic hardships, including pensioner protests linked to the DDEP, demonstrated disloyalty. “His attempt to shift blame for economic hardships is particularly disloyal,” he asserted.

Akomea, however, dismissed these claims, stating Bawumia had openly acknowledged the party’s struggles during a recent address to supporters. “Dr. Bawumia did not shift blame. He publicly acknowledged these issues, apologized, and committed to addressing them,” Akomea said, noting that the vice president’s candor was met with applause from grassroots members.

Emphasizing the need for unity, Akomea urged the NPP to rebuild trust by owning past missteps. “The party must restore confidence through sincerity and accountability,” he added.

The exchange highlights internal tensions within the NPP as it navigates a contentious election cycle. Historically, Ghanaian political parties have faced scrutiny over internal cohesion during campaigns, with public disputes often influencing voter perceptions. As the December polls approach, Bawumia’s ability to unify the party while addressing critiques of the administration’s record may prove pivotal to the NPP’s electoral prospects.