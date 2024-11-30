NPP’s Alfred Boateng Maintains Strong Lead In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai – Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by Winners Business Consult sheds light on voter preferences and electoral dynamics in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai (BAB) constituency ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

With the nation set to vote on December 7, the survey provides a glimpse into the political mood in this critical constituency within the Western North Region.

The study, spearheaded by Dr. Samuel Gyedu, collected data from 2,450 respondents across 84 towns in the BAB constituency.

The results indicate a competitive political landscape, with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), maintaining a strong lead over his main challenger, Bright Asamoah Brefo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Key Findings

1. Incumbent’s Popularity and Developmental Projects

The survey reveals that Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng remains the preferred parliamentary candidate among respondents.

His popularity is attributed to significant developmental projects, including improved road networks, the provision of boreholes, and responsiveness to community needs.

Many respondents believe these achievements are a strong incentive to vote for his re-election, with expectations of continued progress.

2. NDC Candidate Faces Challenges

On the other hand, Bright Asamoah Brefo, the NDC’s candidate, faces lower favorability ratings. Respondents cited his perceived lack of impactful developmental initiatives in the constituency as a primary reason for his diminished popularity.

This reflects a broader sentiment that visible development significantly influences voting patterns in the area.

3. Demographics and Educational Background

The survey captured a diverse demographic profile of voters. Males constituted 53% of respondents, with females making up 47%.

Educationally, a majority (55%) had basic or no formal education, 34% had secondary education, and only 11% had tertiary education. This distribution highlights the need for targeted political messaging to resonate with the majority.

4. Geographic Insights

The town-specific breakdown revealed intriguing variations.

For instance, Aboduabo had an 80% male respondent majority, while towns like Breman and Mframanyo showed a 70% female majority among participants.

Recommendations

The survey strongly advises Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng not to become complacent despite his apparent lead.

Instead, he is encouraged to sustain and expand his developmental efforts to solidify his position. Meanwhile, it suggests that Bright Asamoah Brefo intensify his focus on development to improve his standing in the constituency.

Implications for the 2024 Elections

While the survey results do not predict the final election outcome, they provide critical insights into voter sentiments and key electoral drivers.

The findings could serve as a strategic resource for political parties, candidates, and election observers in crafting campaign strategies and making informed decisions.

The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, known for its mining and agricultural heritage, remains a significant battleground in Ghana’s 2024 elections.