Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    NPP’s Alfred Boateng Maintains Strong Lead In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai – Survey Reveals

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    A recent survey conducted by Winners Business Consult sheds light on voter preferences and electoral dynamics in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai (BAB) constituency ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

    With the nation set to vote on December 7, the survey provides a glimpse into the political mood in this critical constituency within the Western North Region.

    The study, spearheaded by Dr. Samuel Gyedu, collected data from 2,450 respondents across 84 towns in the BAB constituency.

    The results indicate a competitive political landscape, with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), maintaining a strong lead over his main challenger, Bright Asamoah Brefo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

    Key Findings

    1. Incumbent’s Popularity and Developmental Projects
    The survey reveals that Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng remains the preferred parliamentary candidate among respondents.

    His popularity is attributed to significant developmental projects, including improved road networks, the provision of boreholes, and responsiveness to community needs.

    Many respondents believe these achievements are a strong incentive to vote for his re-election, with expectations of continued progress.

    2. NDC Candidate Faces Challenges
    On the other hand, Bright Asamoah Brefo, the NDC’s candidate, faces lower favorability ratings. Respondents cited his perceived lack of impactful developmental initiatives in the constituency as a primary reason for his diminished popularity.

    This reflects a broader sentiment that visible development significantly influences voting patterns in the area.

    3. Demographics and Educational Background
    The survey captured a diverse demographic profile of voters. Males constituted 53% of respondents, with females making up 47%.

    Educationally, a majority (55%) had basic or no formal education, 34% had secondary education, and only 11% had tertiary education. This distribution highlights the need for targeted political messaging to resonate with the majority.

    4. Geographic Insights
    The town-specific breakdown revealed intriguing variations.

    For instance, Aboduabo had an 80% male respondent majority, while towns like Breman and Mframanyo showed a 70% female majority among participants.

    Recommendations

    The survey strongly advises Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng not to become complacent despite his apparent lead.

    Instead, he is encouraged to sustain and expand his developmental efforts to solidify his position. Meanwhile, it suggests that Bright Asamoah Brefo intensify his focus on development to improve his standing in the constituency.

    Implications for the 2024 Elections

    While the survey results do not predict the final election outcome, they provide critical insights into voter sentiments and key electoral drivers.

    The findings could serve as a strategic resource for political parties, candidates, and election observers in crafting campaign strategies and making informed decisions.

    The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, known for its mining and agricultural heritage, remains a significant battleground in Ghana’s 2024 elections.

    Previous article
    Fifth Flower Community Fair 2024 
    Next article
    Jospong Group Joins Chief Imam for Thanksgiving Service
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jospong Group Joins Chief Imam for Thanksgiving Service

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph...

    Fifth Flower Community Fair 2024 

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    This event will be held at the University of...

    Prof. Ransford Gyampo Raises Concerns Over Ghana’s Political Landscape

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the...

    Massaeli Drops New Single “TOMAHAWK” – A Bold Love Anthem

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Massaeli, the self-taught and self-made musician from Ghana, has...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Jospong Group Joins Chief Imam for Thanksgiving Service

    News 0
    The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph...

    Fifth Flower Community Fair 2024 

    News 0
    This event will be held at the University of...

    Prof. Ransford Gyampo Raises Concerns Over Ghana’s Political Landscape

    Politics 0
    Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE