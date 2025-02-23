NPP’s Ama Daaku Urges OSP to Target “Real Fugitives” Amid Ofori-Atta Controversy

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, has sharply criticized Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for its pursuit of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, labeling the agency’s actions as “drama and theatrics.”

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum on February 22, Daaku challenged the OSP’s decision to declare Ofori-Atta a fugitive, insisting the former minister had been transparent about his health-related travels and had no intention of evading scrutiny.

“Why target someone who has never hidden his health struggles or his commitment to Ghana?” Daaku asked, referencing Ofori-Atta’s public disclosures about his medical trips abroad. She dismissed the OSP’s move as unnecessary grandstanding, questioning whether the agency aimed to “secure tenure” through high-profile cases rather than focusing on individuals who have genuinely absconded justice. “Where is the urgency in pursuing proper fugitives like former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe, who has been on the run for months?” she added, highlighting perceived inconsistencies in the OSP’s priorities.

The OSP had initially issued a wanted notice for Ofori-Atta on February 21, linking him to investigations into alleged financial misconduct, including irregularities in the Strategic Mobilisation-GRA contract, the terminated ECG-BXC deal, payments tied to the National Cathedral project, ambulance procurement, and use of the Tax Refund Account. However, the agency retracted the notice hours later, acknowledging Ofori-Atta’s communication outlining plans to return voluntarily for questioning.

Daaku defended Ofori-Atta’s integrity, stating, “He is deeply attached to his Ghanaian identity. The idea that he’d flee from accountability is absurd.” Her remarks underscore growing tensions between the NPP and the OSP, particularly over the handling of cases involving high-profile figures. Critics argue the agency’s abrupt reversal in Ofori-Atta’s case risks undermining its credibility, while supporters insist due process was followed.

The controversy has reignited debates about the OSP’s effectiveness since its establishment in 2018 to combat corruption. Political analysts note that the agency faces mounting pressure to demonstrate impartiality, particularly in cases involving influential personalities. Meanwhile, the public remains divided, with some applauding the OSP’s proactive stance and others, like Daaku, accusing it of political theater.

As the OSP reaffirms its mandate to pursue “all persons suspected of corruption,” the resolution of Ofori-Atta’s case—and the pursuit of figures like Tamakloe—will likely shape perceptions of Ghana’s anti-graft efforts in a year already marked by heightened political scrutiny.