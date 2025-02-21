NPP’s Annoh-Dompreh Defends Bawumia Amid Calls for New Leadership After 2024 Election Loss

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has firmly opposed growing demands within his party to replace Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer ahead of the 2028 elections, arguing that abandoning the former vice president would ignore the NPP’s own political history and tradition.

His remarks come amid a fierce internal debate over the party’s future following its crushing defeat in the 2024 polls.

In an interview on Starr Chat with host Bola Ray, Annoh-Dompreh acknowledged the frustration over the NPP’s electoral collapse under Bawumia’s leadership but insisted the two-time running mate deserved another chance. “No NPP flagbearer in the Fourth Republic has won the presidency on their first attempt,” he noted, referencing former Presidents John Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, who secured victories on their second and third bids, respectively. “It would be unfair to discard Dr. Bawumia now. Our tradition demands patience.”

The NPP’s 2024 campaign, marred by economic headwinds and public fatigue with the Akufo-Addo administration, saw Bawumia garner just 43% of the vote against John Mahama’s comeback triumph. While Annoh-Dompreh praised potential rival Kennedy Agyapong as a “true blue-party person,” he cautioned against conflating Bawumia’s electoral performance with his viability. “This loss was a collective failure, not his alone,” he argued.

Critics within the party, however, contend that Bawumia’s close association with Akufo-Addo—whose legacy remains polarizing—makes him a liability. A faction of NPP lawmakers and grassroots organizers is pushing for a fresh face untainted by the previous government’s controversies. “2028 cannot be a rerun of 2024,” argued one anonymous party strategist. “Ghanaians want change, not reminders of the past.”

Political analysts suggest the NPP’s dilemma reflects a deeper identity crisis. “The party is torn between honoring its rotational ‘tradition’ and confronting the reality that Bawumia’s technocratic image failed to energize the base,” said University of Ghana political science professor Kwame Asante. “Rebuilding trust requires either reinvention or a bold new narrative.”

Annoh-Dompreh’s defense of Bawumia underscores the high stakes for a party now relegated to opposition after eight years in power. While he insists continuity is prudent, the clock is ticking for the NPP to reconcile its past with a electorate increasingly skeptical of familiar faces. As the 2028 race looms, one question dominates: Can loyalty to tradition outweigh the hunger for renewal? For now, the answer remains as divided as the party itself.