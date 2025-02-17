NPP’s Ashanti Region Vows Comeback After Election Defeat Probe

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana’s Ashanti Region has taken a decisive step toward reclaiming its political dominance following a stinging defeat in the 2024 general elections.

On Sunday, February 16, the party’s regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, received a comprehensive report from a committee tasked with investigating the causes of the electoral loss. The committee, led by former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, was commissioned by the Ashanti Regional Executive Council to delve into the factors behind the NPP’s poor performance.

In a Facebook post shortly after receiving the report, Chairman Wontumi expressed his determination to spearhead the party’s resurgence ahead of the 2028 elections. He emphasized that the findings would serve as a blueprint for strategic corrections aimed at rebuilding the NPP’s strength and reconnecting with its grassroots base.

Notably, the Ashanti Region’s initiative predates the formation of a similar national committee by the NPP’s National Council, highlighting the region’s proactive approach to addressing the party’s challenges. The Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu-led committee conducted extensive consultations, engaging not only party executives but also market traders, religious leaders, and community members. This inclusive approach was designed to capture a wide range of perspectives and identify the key issues that led to voter dissatisfaction.

The Ashanti Region, traditionally an NPP stronghold, played a pivotal role in the party’s defeat, with voter apathy and internal divisions cited as major contributing factors. The committee’s report is expected to shed light on these and other challenges, providing actionable recommendations to restore the party’s appeal and organizational cohesion.

Chairman Wontumi’s vow to lead the NPP’s resurgence reflects a broader recognition within the party of the need for introspection and renewal. As the NPP prepares for the 2028 elections, the findings of the Ashanti Region’s investigative committee will likely influence the party’s national strategy, with a focus on addressing voter concerns, strengthening grassroots structures, and fostering unity among its ranks.

For now, the NPP’s Ashanti Region has set the tone for a rigorous and inclusive process of self-assessment. Whether this will translate into electoral success remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the road to 2028 begins with a candid reckoning of the past.