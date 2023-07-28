NPP’s Baba Tauffic seeks blessings for 2024 parliamentary candidacy

A proud son of Adentan NPP, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu aka Baba Tauffic, who is seeking the party’s nomination to stand as its parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general elections, has paid a courtesy call on the party’s elders in the constituency to seek their blessings ahead of submitting his forms.

Ahead of doing so, he presented his forms to his boss, Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) to seek his blessings.

Baba Tauffic said that he felt these courtesy calls were critical because he had consulted with both his boss and some key party elders ahead of the announcement of his bid to avail himself to serve his beloved constituency Adentan on our party’s ticket.

The elders include the members of the Council of Elders and Patrons, former parliamentary aspirants and former Constituency executives. Kwasi Obeng-Fosu indicated that he intends to call on the current executives, coordinators and Polling Station Executives before finally presenting his forms to the Elections Committee.

Speaking on behalf of the party elders, Mr. Obiri Yeboah, the chairperson of the Elections Committee said, “This is the first time anybody has done such a thing. I really appreciate this gesture and thanks for recognizing my role”.

“This shows that you really understand the culture of our party and politics. Let’s keep the campaign messages clean so we can have a United front after these primaries to fight our opponents”, he said further.

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu aka Baba Tauffic the Homeboy of Adentan in all instances with the elders assured them of his commitment to improving the good legacies they have laid in the constituency by embarking on a decent campaign in order to make any reconciliation processes easier.

He also promised to deliver the Adentan seat to the NPP in the next elections to make them and all patriots in Adentan proud.

“Winning this seat for the NPP and retaining it after the 2024 elections is very possible. “ He said.