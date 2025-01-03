NPP’s Chairman Coka Predicts Hard Realities for the Party in Opposition

A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Chairman Coka, has given a candid assessment of the challenges the party will face when it transitions into opposition after the upcoming political shifts.

In a post shared via social media, Chairman Coka highlighted that the lifestyle changes many party members have experienced due to their time in power will come to a sharp halt once they find themselves in opposition. He pointed out that for some, the impact of losing power would be particularly harsh, as their access to resources and influence would diminish significantly.

“Power has made some people’s lives drastically different,” Chairman Coka observed, referencing how the influence and financial perks of office have allowed certain individuals to indulge in lavish lifestyles—such as marrying additional wives. “But when opposition hits, the reality will be a tough adjustment,” he added. The source of financial security, he warned, would no longer be as robust, making it necessary for many to rethink decisions made in the heat of power.

Chairman Coka’s reflection offered a personal take on the coming challenges: “For a man, four years is not a joke.” However, he remained hopeful and optimistic, stressing that with unity and faith, the party will persevere through this period of adversity. “In the eyes of God, it is a day,” he remarked, underscoring his belief that time in opposition would pass.

As the NPP prepares to navigate the changes ahead, Chairman Coka’s words serve as a reminder of the harsh realities of political transitions. His post resonated with many, as he urged members to stay united and learn valuable lessons from this period.