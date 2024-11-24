Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    NPP’s COKA Leads Campaign to Reduce Rejected Ballots in Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, affectionately known as COKA, a prominent member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is spearheading an educational campaign in the Ashanti Region to address the rising concern of rejected ballots ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

    During his final campaign tour of the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency, COKA stressed the importance of proper voting techniques to ensure every vote counts. “We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past,” he told party supporters, highlighting the significant number of rejected ballots in previous elections. “The increasing number of rejected ballots in our region alone over the last election years is far too high, and this year, it must be avoided.”

    COKA urged NPP members to take responsibility for voter education by engaging in door-to-door sensitization campaigns. This initiative, he emphasized, is critical to educating voters on how to cast their ballots correctly, ensuring their votes are valid. “Our party must not lose votes due to avoidable errors,” he added.

    He also called on the electorate to show the same level of commitment to voting as seen during former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s era, which led to resounding NPP victories. “Voter apathy is exactly what we are fighting against. We need all hands on deck. If you stay home, we may regret the outcome of the election. Our loyalty to the party counts now more than ever,” COKA passionately urged.

    This campaign comes after data from the Electoral Commission revealed that in the 2020 presidential election, the Ashanti Region recorded 34,858 rejected ballots, representing 1.39% of the total votes cast. COKA’s initiative aims to change this narrative by rallying party members and voters to ensure they cast valid ballots in the upcoming December elections.

    The NPP’s efforts are focused on maximizing voter participation and accuracy in the Ashanti Region to avoid costly mistakes and secure a decisive victory for the party in the 2024 elections.

    Previous article
    Ghana Is What It Is Because We Are So Divided in Thoughts
    Next article
    Despite Challenges, Facts and Data Still Prove that NPP is Better Managers of the Economy than NDC: Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE