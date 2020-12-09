Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, has been declared the winner for the area after polling 66, 317 votes of the total ballots cast.

His closest contender, Mr Emmanuel Addotey Allotey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) garnered 33,781 votes.

The other contenders: Ms Hannah Naana Cann of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) had 831; Ms Joyce Osei Owusu of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) had 396; Mr Samuel Afriyie Owusu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) had 43; while My Snyper Aikins of Peoples National Convention (PNC) had 41 votes.

The total valid ballots was 101,409, whiles the total vote cast was 102,058; the rejected votes totaled 649.

Responding to the declaration by Mr Kingsley Amo Frempong, the EC’s Returning officer for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Kissi thanked God and his constituents for the trust reposed in him by voting massively for him to be the next Member of Parliament after Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, who occupied the seat for 16 years for the NPP.

He expressed readiness to work and serve the entire constituency and all the members of the community irrespective of which political party they belonged to.

Mr Emmanuel Addotey Allotey, NDC’s Parliamentary candidate for Anyaa-Sowutuom, conceded defeat and congratulated Dr Kissi of the NPP for winning the seat.

He said he was ready to avail his expertise to the winner so they could all develop the constituency together.

The following is the certified Parliamentary results from Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency

Dickson Adomako Kissi (NPP)- 66,317

Emmanuel Addotey Allotey (NDC) – 33,781

Hannah Naana Cann (GUM)- 831

Joyce Osei Owusu Larbi (CPP)- 396

Samuel Afriyie Owusu (LPG) -43

Snyper Aikins (PNC) -41

Total Valid Votes – 101,409

Total Rejected – 649

Total Votes Cast -102,058

Certified Presidential results from Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency

NPP – 65,321,

NDC – 34,836

GUM -654

CPP – 75

GFP – 22

APC – 7

GCPP – 5

LPG – 32

PNC – 2

PPP – 29

NDP – 22

Walker (INDP) – 11

Total Valid Votes – 101,016

Total Rejected – 1131

Total Votes Cast -102,147

