NPP’s Ekua Amoako Defends EC and Slams NDC’s Allegations of Election Rigging

Dr. Ekua Amoako, a communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has questioned the ongoing attacks by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensa, calling out the party’s persistent accusations of election rigging.

In a statement, Dr. Amoako expressed concern over the NDC’s repeated claims that the Electoral Commission (EC) is attempting to manipulate election results. She pointed out that despite these allegations, the NDC had secured a significant margin of victory in several areas, questioning where the supposed rigging had taken place.

“We made efforts to ensure peaceful elections. Yet, every day, the NDC accuses the EC of rigging. They will continue to say this, but they managed to win with a significant margin, so where is the rigging?” Dr. Amoako said.

She further expressed sympathy for Jean Mensa, who has been the focal point of these attacks. “The focus on Jean Mensa is so intense that at times, I feel for her. What is her crime? Her only crime is being the EC. She is simply trying to do the right thing,” Dr. Amoako added.

Dr. Amoako also defended the re-coalition of seven disputed constituencies, which had been the subject of contention following a High Court ruling. She argued that the re-coalition process was necessary, claiming that some polling agents had been pressured to declare results in favor of the NDC.

The seven constituencies—Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano South West, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central—were all declared for the NPP after the re-collation.

Following this process, the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, condemned the re-collation, describing it as unlawful and manipulated, and announced that the NDC rejected the results.

Dr. Amoako’s comments reflect a deepening divide between the NPP and NDC over the credibility of the Electoral Commission’s actions, especially concerning the re-collation of results and the allegations surrounding it.