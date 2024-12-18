NPP’s Election Defeat Blamed on Campaign Distractions, Says Leadership Expert

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recent defeat in both the presidential and parliamentary elections has ignited significant debate among political analysts and academics.

One of the party’s sharpest critics, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, an Associate Professor of Leadership and Management at Viterbo University, has attributed the NPP’s poor performance to a lackluster and distracted approach to their election campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, Professor Antwi suggested that the NPP’s failure could have been avoided had the party been more proactive and focused in its campaigning. “The NDC did their homework,” he said. “They reached every corner of the country, engaging the people and delivering their message effectively. The NPP, on the other hand, appeared distracted.”

According to Professor Antwi, the NPP’s choice of campaign strategy was a major misstep. He pointed to the NPP’s emphasis on entertainment over substance, contrasting it with the NDC’s powerful campaign anthem that resonated with voters. “While the NDC had a strong, resonating campaign anthem that energized the masses, the NPP seemed preoccupied with dancing to King Paluta’s ‘Sisi fia’ from the song ‘Makoma’,” he noted. “How can a party that wants to win a national election spend so much time on gimmicks instead of focusing on the real issues that matter to the people?”

Professor Antwi was blunt in his assessment of the aftermath, describing the NPP’s disappointing results as the consequence of their own complacency. He referred to the party’s performance as a “Sisi fia minority” in Parliament, with the NDC unexpectedly securing a two-thirds majority. “The NPP only has themselves to blame,” he emphasized. “They were caught in their own web of distractions, and now they will face the consequences of their lack of focus.”

However, despite his criticism of the party’s overall strategy, Professor Antwi did commend NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his personal efforts during the campaign. “Bawumia ran one of the most commendable campaigns under difficult circumstances,” he said. “He showed resilience and dedication, and his efforts should not be underestimated.”

The NPP’s defeat has prompted a thorough reassessment of the party’s approach to future elections, with calls for a more focused and strategic campaign in the years ahead.