NPP’s Ellen Ama Daaku Dismisses Mahama’s Economic Credentials, Points to 2016 Legacy

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator Ellen Ama Daaku has launched a scathing rebuttal to former President John Mahama’s criticism of Ghana’s current economic woes, arguing that his own governance record undermines his credibility to “reset” the nation’s finances.

The exchange, which unfolded during a heated panel discussion on The Forum on February 22, underscores the escalating partisan battle over Ghana’s economic narrative as the 2024 election cycle looms.

Daaku, a vocal NPP figure, seized on Mahama’s recent characterization of Ghana’s economy as “criminally mismanaged,” retorting that the former president left office in 2016 with a legacy of prolonged power crises (dumsor), fiscal instability, and stagnant growth. “When Mahama exited, what economy did he leave behind? A simple comparison between 2016 and today reveals his failures,” she asserted, referencing Mahama’s single-term presidency, which ended with his defeat to Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NPP spokesperson contrasted Mahama’s tenure with the Akufo-Addo administration’s handling of unprecedented global shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war fallout, which triggered inflation spikes and supply-chain disruptions worldwide. “Unlike Mahama, who faced no major international crises, our government stabilized sectors like energy,” Daaku said, crediting the NPP for resolving the dumsor crisis that plagued Mahama’s era. Yet her claims clash with recent frustrations over renewed power outages in 2025, which critics argue expose lingering vulnerabilities in the energy sector.

Daaku further accused Mahama of fixating on political retribution rather than economic revival, alluding to controversial raids on opposition figures’ homes by state agencies. “Ghanaians want solutions, not vendettas. They voted for you to reset the economy, not to ‘reset’ people’s houses,” she quipped, referencing public anger over rising food prices. Her jab at the cost of kenkey—a staple now selling at over GH¢10 in some markets—resonates with households grappling with inflation that remains stubbornly high at 23% as of January 2025.

The debate reflects deeper tensions over economic stewardship. While Mahama’s camp highlights Ghana’s recent debt default, currency depreciation, and IMF bailouts as evidence of NPP mismanagement, the NPP counters that global headwinds—not policy failures—are to blame. Analysts note that both administrations share responsibility for structural issues like unsustainable borrowing and energy sector debt, which have haunted successive governments.

Political observers argue Daaku’s remarks signal the NPP’s strategy to frame the 2024 election as a choice between Mahama’s “failed past” and the NPP’s “resilience” amid crises. However, with Akufo-Addo term-limited and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia positioned as his successor, the NPP faces an uphill battle to distance itself from current economic frustrations.

For voters, the clash underscores a pressing question: Can either party break the cycle of recrimination and deliver tangible relief? As Daaku put it, “Ghanaians aren’t interested in history—they want affordable kenkey.” Yet with trust in political institutions eroding, the electorate may demand more than just nostalgic comparisons or blame games.