NPP’s Ernest Owusu Bempah Criticizes Party Leadership for Neglect During 2024 Elections

Ernest Owusu Bempah, Deputy Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his frustration over being sidelined during the 2024 elections.

In a candid interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Owusu Bempah lamented that despite his experience and expertise in political strategy, he was not assigned any specific role or responsibility during the election campaign.

Rather than being utilized for his strategic acumen, Owusu Bempah said he was left to “join the bandwagon” as a member of the party, which hindered his ability to contribute effectively. He stressed that strategy is crucial to winning elections, and the NPP failed to deploy the best strategies during the 2024 election.

He also raised concerns about the lack of attention given to the apathy among voters in the Ashanti Region, where he has a significant following. “Some of us were sidelined in the whole campaign operations. I was just following the bandwagon because I am a national executive. I wasn’t assigned to any specific role to play. Someone like me, who has about 2 million people who follow me in the Ashanti Region, was sidelined,” he said.

Owusu Bempah further criticized the party for failing to take his warnings seriously. “One month to election, even when you call the leadership of the party to complain about apathy in the Ashanti Region, no one picks your calls. Those who do pick your calls do so only after you have tried to reach them for over a month,” he revealed.

He also questioned the party’s campaign approach, noting that relying on media exchanges with opposition figures like Sammy Gyamfi would not be enough to secure victory. “If you think bantering Sammy Gyamfi on radio and TV will win you an election, you’ll be making a terrible mistake,” he warned.