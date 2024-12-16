NPP’s Ernest Owusu-Bempah Proposes Afenyo-Markin as Minority Leader in New Parliament

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, a Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has suggested that Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, should serve as the Minority Leader in the upcoming Parliament.

This comes after the NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections, where the party is set to become the minority in the next parliamentary session.

Owusu-Bempah emphasized that the NPP requires strong leadership that understands the concerns of the grassroots, and Afenyo-Markin, in his view, possesses the necessary attributes for the role. “Afenyo-Markin should be the Minority Leader; we do not want any changes. We need a bold leader who understands the grassroots,” Owusu-Bempah stated in Accra on Monday, December 16.

As Parliament reconvened after the elections, Afenyo-Markin wasted no time in asserting the NPP’s position. He warned the incoming Mahama administration that the NPP minority would hold them accountable. Afenyo-Markin also raised questions about how the new government would generate revenue to fund its plans, especially given its promise to eliminate several taxes.

The incoming administration, led by National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama, has committed to removing taxes such as the e-levy, COVID levy, 10% betting levy, emissions tax, and import duties on vehicles and agricultural equipment. Afenyo-Markin expressed skepticism over how the Mahama government would fund its projects without these taxes, saying, “We are going to see how you will protect the public purse. We have heard from Terkper that you can’t finance the free SHS. We will see where you will raise revenue.”

Similarly, some analysts, including Joe Jackson, CEO of Dalex Finance, have voiced concerns about how the NDC administration will manage the economy given its pledge to scrap these taxes. Jackson, speaking on TV3, pointed out the difficulty of sustaining economic growth and development while removing such revenue-generating taxes. “In 2025, we have to look at how we are performing in terms of revenue because some of the items are going to go out,” he said, referring to the promised tax cuts.

Jackson also questioned how the incoming government plans to fill the financial gap created by these tax removals, adding, “You say you are going to remove tax A, B, C, D. But where is the money going to come from?”

As the political landscape shifts following the NPP’s electoral defeat, Owusu-Bempah’s endorsement of Afenyo-Markin for the Minority Leader role highlights the NPP’s focus on leadership continuity and grassroots understanding. However, the road ahead for the Mahama administration remains uncertain, with the question of financing key promises standing as a major challenge.