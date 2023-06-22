NPP’s former organiser urges delegates to support Dr. Bawumia

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has reminded delegates to give an overwhelming endorsement to the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the Party in Election 2024.

Mr Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, a former organiser of the NPP, said the massive support Alhaji Dr. Bawumia received from the party members when he filed his nomination at the NPP headquarters was an indication that “the NPP has already endorsed his candidature”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Mensah said the rousing welcome the Vice President’s received when he began his Greater Accra Regional campaign “is a clear testimony that Ghanaians liked and have accepted him”.

Describing Alhaji Dr Bawumia as the “Moses of our time to break the eight”, Mr Mensah, said with the endorsement of the Vice President, comparatively it would be somehow easier for the NPP to win the next general election.

Mr Mensah lauded the fair playing field and the credibility associated with the Party’s internal electoral processes so far, ahead of the impending presidential primaries.

“This is an indication the Party is poised to hold a credible presidential primary,” he stated and advised the presidential aspirants and their followers to guard against tendencies that could disturb the prevailing unity within the Party.

Mr Mensah said factionalism could not be overlooked as many aspirants filed to contest the presidential primaries, but he added “we should not allow unhealthy factionalism to tear us apart.”

“We must remember that we are fighting a common political enemy of the National Democratic Congress and if we make any mistake, they are good at that and would capitalize on that and make the NPP unattractive to the voting population,” Mr Mensah added.

He noted that voter apathy, which characterised the NPP in the Ashanti and parts of the regions, caused the party dearly in the election 2020, and called for a strengthened Party-government relationship.

“A robust Party-government relationship is required to tackle emerging issues that could lead to voter apathy in our strongholds. Of course, some of the Party members, including financiers, are disgruntled and unhappy about certain happenings and trends in our government.

Election 2024 is ever closer than before and the Party and the government must sit up and resolve some pressing issues so that we don’t repeat the mistakes we made in the last general election,” Mr Mensah stated.

That notwithstanding, he said, every political party had its internal problems, and advised the disgruntled members and supporters to open and pass through the procedures laid down by the Party’s constitution to seek redress instead of going to the press.