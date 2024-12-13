NPP’s Frank Annor-Dompreh Rejects Court Injunction Amid Election Re-collation Process

Frank Annor-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has caused a stir by refusing to accept a court injunction served on him by a bailiff.

Annor-Dompreh, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, was seen walking away and dismissing the bailiff’s attempt to deliver the injunction, stating, “If you are doing your job, do your job.”

The incident took place at the Tesano Police Depot on Friday, December 13, 2024, where the re-collation of election results for Nsawam-Adoagyiri was underway. The process had been postponed after discrepancies were discovered in the figures on the pink sheets, prompting the need for a re-collation. However, it was halted when the Electoral Commission (EC) was informed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had secured an interlocutory injunction, effectively stopping the process for the time being.

Edudzi Tamakloe, a member of the NDC’s legal team, confirmed the injunction and revealed that the court had set December 20, 2024, as the date for a hearing. “We have served the Electoral Commission with an application of interlocutory injunction to prevent the Electoral Commission from proceeding with what they are doing,” Tamakloe stated.

The situation has sparked tensions within the political parties, with the NPP expressing displeasure at the developments. NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua questioned the legitimacy of the injunction, stating, “If there’s an injunction as a lawyer know the processes where is the bailiff? At the end of the day is he an officer of the law. So, if there is indeed an injunction the officers here will certainly be called and told so you cannot take a concocted injunction from the NDC.”

The matter is expected to unfold further as both parties await the court hearing later this month, with implications for the future of the election results in Nsawam-Adoagyiri.