Hajia Humu Awudu, the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has filed her nomination with the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest the Wa Central Constituency Parliamentary seat in the December general elections.

After successfully filing her nomination, Hajia Humu together with party supporters took a float on the principal streets of Wa dancing to NPP campaign songs and receiving cheers from on-looking party sympathizers.

Addressing the media at the party constituency office, Hajia Humu noted that the people of Wa Central were poised for change in their Parliamentary candidate, adding, it was time for the NPP to deliver that change.

She said for 16 years, Alhaji Rashid Pelpuo, served as the Member of Parliament for Wa Central but failed to address the developmental needs of the people, adding, “This was the reason why the people were yearning for change.”

“By the grace of Allah, come December 7, the people will vote to effect that change they so desire”, she said and assured that when that happened, she and the NPP would not let the people down.

“Women and youth need jobs to empower themselves and that is what we are seeking their mandate to deliver to them”, she said and encouraged the people to trust the NPP and vote massively to retain the party in power.