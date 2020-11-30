A parliamentary debate for Kpone-Katamanso organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was turned into a one-man show when only Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adoye of New Patriotic Party (NPP) showed up.

The three other candidates, Mr Joseph Akuerteh Tettey for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Moro Masaudu, candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and Mr Alpha Salifu, an independent candidate, were absent.

The debate formed part of activities earmarked by the NCCE to assist the electorate decide who to vote for in the December 7th general election.

Mr Seth Sotie, Kpon-Katamanso Municipal Director of the NCCE, told the Ghana News Agency that the debate was to offer the candidates the opportunity to tell the electorates their vision for developing the constituency.

Mr Sotie however, expressed disappointment over the inability of the three other candidates to honour the invitation.

He further explained that, the Commission would do all it could in spite of its limited resources to ensure the electorates were well educated on the electoral processes since it remained their civic right to elect who should lead them.

Residents and NPP party supporters thronged the Kpone Methodist Church auditorium to cheer their candidate on.