NPP’s Kingsley Amoakwa-Boadu Urges Mahama Administration to Focus on Public Expectations

Kingsley Amoakwa-Boadu, a member of the Legal Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on appointees of the Mahama administration to direct their efforts towards meeting the significant expectations of Ghanaians.

Speaking on KeyPoints on TV3 with Alfred Ocansey on January 25, 2025, Amoakwa-Boadu emphasized the need for the new government to focus on the future rather than dwell on past political battles.

“Looking back at the previous government, they’ve lost, it’s a historical loss, there’s no argument about that,” he said, urging the current administration to prioritize the future and the expectations of the people. According to Amoakwa-Boadu, the public is watching closely and has high hopes for what the new leadership will deliver.

While acknowledging that comparisons between the current administration and its predecessor are inevitable, Amoakwa-Boadu stressed that the focus should be on the work ahead. “Look at what the people expect,” he said, calling for a forward-looking approach to governance that aligns with the aspirations of the Ghanaian populace.

Wrapping up his remarks, Amoakwa-Boadu offered a note of caution, acknowledging that while the new administration may face challenges and public scrutiny, it will be given time to establish itself. “From maybe six months to nine months coming, you will get a lot of heat from us,” he warned, indicating that while the government would have some room to operate, constructive criticism would follow once it had a chance to put its plans into action.

Amoakwa-Boadu’s comments reflect the broader sentiment within the NPP that the Mahama administration must quickly demonstrate its capacity to address the urgent needs of the people, even as the political landscape remains charged with tension following the previous government’s loss.