NPP’s Kwame Appiah Kubi Calls for Constitutional Amendments After 2024 Election Loss

As part of the ongoing reorganization of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following its defeat in the 2024 general elections, Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi, Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, has called for significant amendments to the party’s constitution.

He believes that the current constitution is outdated and that the increasing monetization of the party’s internal election processes has become detrimental to the party’s future.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points on Saturday, December 28, Appiah Kubi emphasized, “The NPP constitution is so flawed and needs amendment. Monetization has gradually taken over the party.” His remarks reflect growing concern among some party members about the influence of money in the selection of leaders and the potential for it to undermine the principles of merit and competence that should guide the party’s structure.

The NPP’s internal crisis comes in the wake of its defeat in the 2024 presidential elections. According to the Electoral Commission’s official results announced on December 9, 2024, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama, won with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast, defeating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s vice-presidential candidate, who secured 4,657,304 votes (41.61%).

In response to the loss, NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim acknowledged that the result was not what the party had hoped for. “We were very hopeful and positive, and our aim was to secure an emphatic victory at the polls. We went very hard at it,” Ntim said at a press conference following the announcement of the results. He commended the efforts of party members but also admitted that the outcome was a significant blow.

“We may not have won the battle, but we haven’t lost the war on the quest for a better Ghana, shaped by the ideals and philosophies of the New Patriotic Party,” Ntim added, signaling the party’s resolve to regroup and plan for the future.

To that end, Ntim confirmed that the NPP would form an election review committee in January 2025. The committee’s mandate will be to engage all party stakeholders, including the general public, to analyze the factors that led to the electoral defeat. The goal is to conduct a thorough post-mortem and determine the necessary reforms that will help the NPP regain its footing and prepare for future elections.

Appiah Kubi’s call for constitutional amendments is a sign that the NPP recognizes the need for internal reforms, particularly with regard to its leadership selection processes. The ongoing discussions within the party suggest that a broader reassessment of its strategies and internal structures is imminent, with many hoping the changes will address issues of party unity, leadership integrity, and governance.