NPP’s Loss in 2024 Elections Attributed to Low Voter Turnout – Campaign Team Official

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, has identified low voter turnout as a key factor in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In an appearance on Newsfile on Saturday, December 14, Aboagye explained that a significant number of NPP supporters failed to show up at the polls, which contributed to the party’s loss. He pointed to a drop in the party’s vote tally compared to the 2020 elections, particularly in regions like Ahafo and Greater Accra.

“In 2020, the NPP had 145,000 votes in the Ahafo region, but in 2024, we had only 113,000. The NDC had 116,000 in 2020 and 130,000 in 2024. In Greater Accra, the NPP had 1,253,179 votes in 2020, but in 2024, we only secured 681,000, which is half of what we achieved in 2020,” he stated, underscoring the stark contrast in voter turnout between the two election cycles.

Meanwhile, Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, blamed the NPP’s defeat on their poor governance, which he believes angered many Ghanaians and led to widespread dissatisfaction.

In a separate interview on The Big Issue on Channel One News, Suhuyini acknowledged that the NPP’s leadership had provoked discontent among the electorate, contributing to their loss at the polls.

Despite the NDC’s resounding victory, Suhuyini urged the party to focus on the weighty responsibilities ahead. “The funfair should be over by now. We need to understand the level of responsibility that has been placed on His Excellency the President’s shoulders and by extension the shoulders of the NDC,” he said, emphasizing that the high expectations accompanying the victory must not be overlooked.