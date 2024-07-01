NPP’s Nana B Warns: Mahama Will Scrap Free SHS if Elected

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised doubts about John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ‘s commitment to maintaining the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy initiated by the current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

Since its inception, the Free SHS programme has provided free education to Senior High School students across Ghana.

In an interview on Peace FM, Nana Boakye, popularly known as ‘Nana B’, expressed scepticism regarding Mahama’s stance on the Free SHS policy.

“Former President Mahama doesn’t like Free SHS, and they will cancel it when they come. Their (NDC) behaviour and actions show they are against Free SHS,” Nana B asserted.

He highlighted what he perceives as the NDC’s lack of enthusiasm for the Free SHS policy, noting their focus on criticizing rather than acknowledging its benefits.

“If you have observed them, they have never highlighted the positives anytime they have the opportunity. Every day, it is the negatives,” he remarked.

Nana B emphasized that NDC Members of Parliament are apprehensive about the pending Free SHS bill, urging Ghanaians not to support Mr. Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“When you listen to the NDC MPs, they are very jittery. We plead with you, Ghanaians, to know that Mr. John Dramani Mahama will cancel the Free SHS if he returns. He does not believe in it. His actions, utterances, and behaviour are proof of his hatred for the policy,” Nana B stated.

“Ghanaians must understand the true character of John Dramani Mahama; he has been President before and was against Free SHS. He never liked it. He said he won’t put his money into it. Vote against him. We want someone who will protect it, a party prepared to safeguard the Free SHS legacy,” he concluded.

The debate over the future of the Free SHS policy continues to be a focal point as Ghana approaches its next general elections.