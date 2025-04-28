NPP’s Napo Calls for Unity, Warns Against Division Ahead of 2028 Elections

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 vice-presidential candidate, has urged party leaders to guard against internal divisions that could weaken the NPP’s cohesion.

The Energy Minister, popularly known as Napo, made the appeal during a meeting with party chairmen in Ghana’s Ahafo Region over the weekend.

Speaking to regional executives in Bechem, Prempeh stressed that unity remains the NPP’s greatest asset as it prepares to reclaim power in the 2028 elections. “Our strength lies in our unity—united we can succeed, divided we will fail,” he stated, calling on chairmen to actively foster harmony within party ranks.

The meeting served as an opportunity for Prempeh to thank local leaders for their support during the 2024 campaign. He emphasized his commitment to rebuilding party structures, describing unity as non-negotiable for electoral success.

Political analysts view Prempeh’s outreach as part of broader efforts to consolidate the NPP’s base following its 2024 election defeat. With internal cohesion often determining electoral fortunes in Ghana’s competitive democracy, his message underscores the party’s focus on reconciliation ahead of future contests.

The Ahafo Region, a swing area in recent elections, remains strategically important for both major parties. Prempeh’s engagement with grassroots leaders signals the NPP’s early preparations for the next political cycle, where party discipline and unity could prove decisive.