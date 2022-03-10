NPP’s Narrow Escape In 2020 Parliamentary Election Worrying – Paul Amaning

He further stressed that, it is deeply concerned about the party’s narrow escape in the 2020 parliamentary election, and has therefore pointed fallouts that need to be addressed with the swiftness it deserves.

Paul Amaning said after dissecting the NPP’s performance in the parliamentary election, he identified that imposition of candidates in some constituencies, failure to effectively separate party operations from government and lack of respect and appreciation for grassroot supporters by government appointees and parliamentary candidates were the cause of the party’s abysmal performance.

He noted also that hoarding and diversion of campaign resources by some Parliamentary candidates and party executives, over concentration on wooing supporters of NDC to the neglect of NPP grassroot supporters, poor job done by Communication officers and people who were trusted to propagate the works of government, battle for supremacy between party executives and parliamentary candidates, lost of vigilance amongst others were the cause of NPP’s performance.

He recommended that the party leadership immediately put in place a succession plan to identify and groom people as potential party executives in preparation towards election 2024.

“These people must be given the requisite training on campaigning, election monitoring systems and the management of party and government relationship,” he said.

The party, he said must also put in place innovative systems to ensure sustainable funding for future campaigns.

“An approach for mobilising resources to fund both the presidential and Parliamentary elections in all constituencies must be established. Particular attention must be paid to maximising our revenue mobilisation, and fund allocation as well as monitoring how candidate utilize allocation resources to advance the party’s campaign agenda,” Paul Amaning told Accra-based Original FM 91.9

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com