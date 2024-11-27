Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    NPP’s Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Tells NDC to Abandon Campaign Efforts in Ashanti Region

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has sent a pointed message to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), advising them not to waste their time campaigning in the Ashanti Region.

    The NPP stalwart, popularly known as COKA, expressed confidence that the region has already made its decision and will not support any political party other than the NPP.

    The NDC has spent the past week in the Ashanti Region, conducting interviews and engaging in campaigning efforts, hoping to increase its support in what has traditionally been an NPP stronghold. The party believes that a strong showing in the region could significantly contribute to its path toward victory in the upcoming December 7 elections.

    However, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah took to social media to dismiss the NDC’s efforts. In his post, he addressed the opposition, saying, “They’re picnicking, so they’re all in the Ashanti region now. Good morning to my NDC friends who traveled from Accra and are currently in Kumasi, but we’ve already made our decision for the Ashanti region and won’t change it. If you need a place to eat fufu, please call me. Coka, I care.”

    With Ghana’s elections just days away, the contest is heating up between the two main political parties. The NPP, led by incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, aims to break the historical eight-year electoral cycle and secure a third consecutive term, while the NDC seeks to return to power after eight years in opposition.

    Previous article
    FDA Open to Audits Over Alleged Distribution of Unwholesome Rice to Senior High Schools
    Next article
    Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi Urges Strong Support for NPP in Kintampo South Ahead of 2024 Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    Politics 0
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    Politics 0
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    Politics 0
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE