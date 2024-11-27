NPP’s Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Tells NDC to Abandon Campaign Efforts in Ashanti Region

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has sent a pointed message to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), advising them not to waste their time campaigning in the Ashanti Region.

The NPP stalwart, popularly known as COKA, expressed confidence that the region has already made its decision and will not support any political party other than the NPP.

The NDC has spent the past week in the Ashanti Region, conducting interviews and engaging in campaigning efforts, hoping to increase its support in what has traditionally been an NPP stronghold. The party believes that a strong showing in the region could significantly contribute to its path toward victory in the upcoming December 7 elections.

However, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah took to social media to dismiss the NDC’s efforts. In his post, he addressed the opposition, saying, “They’re picnicking, so they’re all in the Ashanti region now. Good morning to my NDC friends who traveled from Accra and are currently in Kumasi, but we’ve already made our decision for the Ashanti region and won’t change it. If you need a place to eat fufu, please call me. Coka, I care.”

With Ghana’s elections just days away, the contest is heating up between the two main political parties. The NPP, led by incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, aims to break the historical eight-year electoral cycle and secure a third consecutive term, while the NDC seeks to return to power after eight years in opposition.