NPP’s Patrick Boamah Urges Peaceful Elections Ahead

Patrick Yaw Boamah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has called for peaceful and transparent elections in the upcoming polls. Boamah, who is also the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency, made this appeal during a press conference on Thursday, December 5.

Mr Boamah emphasized that he has run a peaceful campaign in the constituency, focusing on issues, achievements, and the track record of himself, Dr Bawumia, and the NPP. He urged every voter to vote for the NPP and conduct themselves in a manner that ensures a peaceful and fair election.

As a man of peace, the Okaikwei Central Law Maker reiterated his commitment to leading the constituency in peace, unity, and development. He expressed confidence that his track record and that of the government will speak for the NPP.

Mr Boamah also thanked the media for their support in highlighting the achievements of the NPP and himself within the constituency. He appealed to the media to preach a message of peace, promoting a peaceful, free, and fair general election devoid of violence, ethnic tensions, and provocations.

As the election approaches, Boamah’s call for peace and transparency is timely. His commitment to peaceful leadership and development is evident in his track record as MP for Okaikwei Central Constituency. Boamah has also been acclaimed as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the constituency, demonstrating his popularity among party members.

By Kingsley Asiedu