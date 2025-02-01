NPP’s Post-Election Grief Fueling Disruptive Behavior in Parliament – Adu-Amankwah

Susan Adu-Amankwah, Executive Secretary of the National Interest Movement, has attributed the recent disruptive behavior of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members on Parliament’s Appointments Committee to the party’s lingering grief over its defeat in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on Saturday, 1 February 2025, Adu-Amankwah likened the NPP’s conduct to “withdrawal symptoms,” suggesting that the party has yet to come to terms with its electoral loss.

“The NPP is still in the throes of withdrawal symptoms. The loss and the grief from losing abysmally—they haven’t recovered. It takes a long time to recover,” she explained. “When you can sit in traffic and go ‘piipii’ and all of a sudden you are sitting in traffic with me, you think it is easy? They are in the throes of painful grief. This is where they are in the stages of grief.”

Adu-Amankwah’s comments come amid growing criticism of the NPP’s Minority members on the Appointments Committee, whose confrontational tactics and disruptive behavior during ministerial vetting sessions have drawn widespread condemnation. She argued that while the party’s grief is understandable, its members must rise above their emotions and conduct themselves with the dignity expected of elected officials.

“They are grown men. They should mask it well,” she advised, emphasizing that the NPP’s current conduct is unbecoming of a party that once held the reins of power.

Her analysis sheds light on the psychological and emotional toll of electoral defeat, particularly for a party that had been in government for eight years. The NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections, described by Adu-Amankwah as “abysmal,” has left many of its members struggling to adjust to their new role as the Minority in Parliament. This adjustment, she suggested, has manifested in their combative and often erratic behavior during parliamentary proceedings.

However, Adu-Amankwah was quick to point out that such conduct is unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances. “Considering their status, they should know better,” she said, urging NPP members to prioritize the nation’s interests over their personal and partisan grievances.

The NPP’s recent actions, including heated clashes with the Majority during vetting sessions, have raised concerns about the state of Ghana’s democracy. Many observers fear that the ongoing tensions could further erode public trust in Parliament and hinder its ability to address critical national issues.

Adu-Amankwah’s remarks highlight the need for political parties to manage the transition from government to opposition with maturity and grace. While electoral defeat is undoubtedly painful, she argued, it should not serve as an excuse for behavior that undermines the integrity of democratic institutions.

As Ghana navigates a challenging political landscape, the onus is on all parties to rise above their differences and work together for the common good. For the NPP, this means moving beyond the “stages of grief” and embracing its role as a constructive opposition. Only then can Parliament fulfill its mandate as a forum for reasoned debate and effective governance.

For now, the NPP’s struggle to adapt to its new reality remains a focal point of national discourse. Whether the party can overcome its “withdrawal symptoms” and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s development will depend on its ability to channel its grief into positive action.