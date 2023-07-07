NPP’s presidential vetting committee to submit report on July 10

The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to receive the report of the presidential vetting committee on July 10, 2023.

This committee diligently assessed all ten candidates aspiring to lead the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

During a press briefing, the committee’s spokesperson, OB Amoah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Akwapim South, informed journalists that the party would finalize the remaining procedures leading to the primaries in the coming weeks.

“We have successfully concluded the processes. Our next step is to present our report to the party, which is of utmost importance.

We were given a one-week timeframe to conduct thorough research and submit our findings. Based on our report, the party will proceed with its planned timetable, including the balloting and the special college election, as previously announced,” stated OB Amoah.

The spokesperson for the Vetting Committee expressed gratitude that no petitions were filed against any of the candidates during the process.

The NPP concluded the vetting of all ten flagbearer hopefuls, culminating with the assessment of Francis Addai-Nimoh, the former Member of Parliament for Mampong.

The vetting, a crucial part of the procedures leading to the selection of a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, took place from July 3 to July 6, and unlike the chaotic nomination filing, proceeded smoothly.

The vetted candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Food and Agric Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, former General Secretary of NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Offinso North Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, and Kojo Opoku.