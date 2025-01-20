NPP’s Richard Ahiagbah Holds NDC Responsible for Deadly AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine Incident

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has condemned the deadly confrontation at the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Obuasi Mine, where seven lives were lost during a clash between security forces and illegal miners.

Ahiagbah has called on Ghanaians to hold the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Mahama’s administration responsible for the tragic incident.

In a post on his social media page, Ahiagbah suggested that the fatal incident stemmed from the inaction of the Mahama-led administration, which failed to address the growing lawlessness among members of the NDC. He accused the NDC of fostering an environment where their supporters felt emboldened to take the law into their own hands, citing the incident as a result of this negligence.

“Yesterday, 19th January 2025, was a Black Sunday in H.E. John Mahama’s Ghana. It has taken me a lot to wrap my mind around the needless killing of eight or more Ghanaians in Obuasi,” Ahiagbah wrote. “Ghanaians must hold the NDC and the John Mahama Administration responsible for the murder of these eight Ghanaians owing to their inaction to inform, caution, or advise the members of the NDC who have taken the laws into their own hands.”

He further emphasized that the tragic deaths could have been avoided if the NDC had acted to bring its members to order. The NPP spokesperson expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and called for justice, while highlighting the difficulty in accepting such avoidable deaths.

The incident occurred on January 18, 2025, when a group of armed illegal miners attempted to forcibly access the northern concession of the Obuasi mine. In response, security forces intervened to safeguard the mine’s infrastructure and protect nearby residents. According to AngloGold Ashanti, the situation is now under control, and the company is cooperating with authorities to resolve the matter.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) also issued a statement confirming that military personnel acted in self-defense after being fired upon by the miners. In addition to the fatalities, several individuals, including members of the public security forces, sustained injuries during the exchange.

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his concern over the incident, calling for an immediate investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. He instructed the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, along with the Ministry of Interior, to work with AngloGold Ashanti and local authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry.

“The safety and well-being of all citizens must remain our priority. Those responsible for this tragic loss of life will be held accountable,” Mahama said, urging calm among the residents of Obuasi and reaffirming his commitment to justice.

This tragic event has once again brought to the forefront the issue of illegal mining, known locally as “galamsey,” which continues to be a major security and environmental concern across the country. The incident has reignited calls for urgent action to address the underlying causes of illegal mining and its associated risks.