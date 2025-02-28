NPP’s Swift Disavowal of Bawumia Sparks Debate Over Loyalty and Leadership

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) faces mounting scrutiny over its abrupt pivot away from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, its 2024 presidential candidate, following a bruising electoral defeat that saw the party lose both the presidency and parliamentary seats.

Once celebrated as the party’s “economic wizard” and a champion of digital transformation, Bawumia now finds himself sidelined by the same political machinery he loyally served for 16 years—a move critics argue exposes a culture of disposable loyalty within Ghana’s largest opposition party.

The backlash intensified after the NPP’s historic loss in December 2024, which triggered a wave of internal finger-pointing. Senior party figures and grassroots delegates have openly blamed Bawumia for the defeat, labeling him a “puppet” of former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration and accusing him of failing to distance himself from unpopular policies. Yet the criticism raises a thorny question: why is Bawumia, a two-term vice president who defended the party’s agenda through economic crises and public discontent, being uniquely scapegoated while architects of those policies remain unscathed?

Historically, the NPP has shown patience with defeated flagbearers. Akufo-Addo lost presidential bids in 2008 and 2012 before clinching victory in 2016. Similarly, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) allowed John Mahama to run again in 2016 after his 2012 victory was overturned. Bawumia, however, appears denied such redemption. “The party gave Akufo-Addo three chances. Why is Bawumia disposable after one?” asked a former NPP regional chairman, speaking anonymously. “This isn’t about performance—it’s about power.”

Insiders allege Bawumia’s campaign was hamstrung from the start by Akufo-Addo loyalists who micromanaged his strategy, stifled his autonomy, and forced him to defend controversial decisions like the botched e-levy and austerity measures. “He was set up to fail,” claimed a senior NPP strategist. “The old guard controlled his messaging, refused to let him critique Ofori-Atta’s economic management, and then blamed him when voters rejected the same policies.”

The electoral numbers tell a grim story. In the NPP’s Ashanti Region stronghold, the party’s total votes plummeted by 23.7% compared to 2020, with four parliamentary seats flipping to the NDC. Delegates there expressed fury over Bawumia’s perceived subservience to Akufo-Addo. “We wanted him to show spine, to promise change—not act as Nana’s mouthpiece,” an Ashanti constituency organizer said. “How can you lead a nation if you couldn’t even challenge your own boss?”

Yet the rush to condemn Bawumia overlooks deeper systemic failures. As vice president and head of the Economic Management Team, he was neither solely responsible for policy decisions nor empowered to override ministers like Ken Ofori-Atta, whose fiscal strategies drew widespread public anger. Critics argue the NPP’s hierarchy is exploiting Bawumia’s loss to deflect accountability from higher-ranking figures. “If he was a puppet, who pulled the strings? Why aren’t they being held to account?” asked political analyst Dr. Amma Adoma.

The fallout has ignited a broader debate about loyalty in Ghanaian politics. Bawumia abandoned a prestigious central banking career to join Akufo-Addo’s ticket in 2008, enduring years of electoral setbacks before becoming vice president. His allies argue such sacrifice deserves respect, not vilification. “He stood in the fire for this party when others hid,” remarked a former deputy minister. “Now they’re throwing him under the bus to protect the real decision-makers.”

For the NPP, the gamble is existential. By discarding Bawumia, the party risks alienating its northern base and technocratic wing, which viewed him as a bridge to younger, urban voters. Meanwhile, potential 2028 contenders like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Kennedy Agyapong face skepticism from a public weary of establishment figures. “If the NPP thinks replacing Bawumia with another Akufo-Addo protégé will fix their problems, they’re deluded,” warned pollster Kwame Asante. “Voters punished them for arrogance and stagnation—not just the candidate.”

The episode also underscores a recurring theme in Ghana’s democracy: the uneven burden of accountability. Presidents and their inner circles rarely face consequences for failed policies, while deputies and spokespersons become convenient fall guys. Bawumia’s fate, observers note, may deter future leaders from accepting high-risk roles—or worse, incentivize sycophancy over principled governance.

As the NPP scrambles to rebrand ahead of 2028, its treatment of Bawumia serves as a cautionary tale. In politics, loyalty is transactional, but the price of betrayal can linger long after elections fade. The party’s next move—whether to rehabilitate his image or erase it—will signal not just its vision for the future, but its willingness to confront the rot within.